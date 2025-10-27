BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.79%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CPHL 88.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.88%)
DCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 234.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.12%)
FCCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.88%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.24%)
GCIL 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 213.53 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
KEL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
MLCF 97.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
NBP 205.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
PAEL 54.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.12%)
PIBTL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
POWER 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.91%)
PPL 192.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.41%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
PTC 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
SNGP 135.69 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.83%)
SSGC 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
TELE 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TPLP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TREET 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.63%)
TRG 71.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.53%)
BR100 17,025 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.65%)
BR30 54,183 Decreased By -381.9 (-0.7%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zarea partners with Telenor to boost digital agriculture ecosystem in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Oct, 2025 03:24pm

Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commodities B2B platforms, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan to collaborate on initiatives aimed at transforming the country’s agricultural landscape.

The B2B platform disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Zarea Limited is pleased to inform the exchange and its shareholders that the Company has entered into a MoU with Telenor Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, in the areas of agricultural commodity trading, crop residue management, environment, climate change, mandi rates, farmer engagement and digital advisory services,” read the notice.

The company said that the collaboration marks a “significant milestone in Zarea’s vision to build a digital ecosystem for Pakistan’s agricultural commodities supply chain, leveraging Telenor’s platforms to promote sustainable farming practices, enhance market transparency, and improve income opportunities for farmers across Pakistan”.

According to the notice, the objective is to promote sustainable agricultural practices, enhance market transparency, and improve income opportunities for farmers across Pakistan.

“The MoU also seeks to strengthen digital agriculture initiatives at the national level through expert advisories, research dissemination, and co-branded engagement activities,” the notice added.

Earlier in August, Zarea completed its first export consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of its global expansion strategy.

In July, the platform announced that the company had successfully incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE under the name ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO.

“With the launch of our regional headquarters in Dubai, Zarea is now well-positioned to expand into international markets and strengthen its role in technology-driven B2B trade.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy—expanding our global footprint, strengthening overseas operations, accelerating export-led growth, digitising trade, and unlocking new markets worldwide,” it said in a notice to the PSX back then.

Technology PSX Telenor Pakistan telecom sector psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices PSX IPO PSX listed companies Zarea

Comments

200 characters

Zarea partners with Telenor to boost digital agriculture ecosystem in Pakistan

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting, KSE-100 sheds over 1,100 points

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories