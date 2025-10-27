Zarea partners with Telenor to boost digital agriculture ecosystem in Pakistan

Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commodities B2B platforms, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan to collaborate on initiatives aimed at transforming the country’s agricultural landscape.

The B2B platform disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Zarea Limited is pleased to inform the exchange and its shareholders that the Company has entered into a MoU with Telenor Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, in the areas of agricultural commodity trading, crop residue management, environment, climate change, mandi rates, farmer engagement and digital advisory services,” read the notice.

The company said that the collaboration marks a “significant milestone in Zarea’s vision to build a digital ecosystem for Pakistan’s agricultural commodities supply chain, leveraging Telenor’s platforms to promote sustainable farming practices, enhance market transparency, and improve income opportunities for farmers across Pakistan”.

According to the notice, the objective is to promote sustainable agricultural practices, enhance market transparency, and improve income opportunities for farmers across Pakistan.

“The MoU also seeks to strengthen digital agriculture initiatives at the national level through expert advisories, research dissemination, and co-branded engagement activities,” the notice added.

Earlier in August, Zarea completed its first export consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of its global expansion strategy.

In July, the platform announced that the company had successfully incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE under the name ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO.

“With the launch of our regional headquarters in Dubai, Zarea is now well-positioned to expand into international markets and strengthen its role in technology-driven B2B trade.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy—expanding our global footprint, strengthening overseas operations, accelerating export-led growth, digitising trade, and unlocking new markets worldwide,” it said in a notice to the PSX back then.