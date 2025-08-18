BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

BR Web Desk Published 18 Aug, 2025 12:36pm

Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commodities B2B platforms, announced on Monday its first export consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of its global expansion strategy.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“This milestone marks the launch of Zarea’s global expansion strategy, focused on showcasing Pakistan’s agricultural produce on the world stage, diversifying revenue streams, and capturing growth opportunities in high-potential international markets,” the company wrote to the bourse.

“Zarea remains dedicated to becoming a driving force in enabling B2B e-commerce across Pakistan and beyond,” it added.

Last month, the platform announced that the company had successfully incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE under the name ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO.

“With the launch of our regional headquarters in Dubai, Zarea is now well-positioned to expand into international markets and strengthen its role in technology-driven B2B trade.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy—expanding our global footprint, strengthening overseas operations, accelerating export-led growth, digitising trade, and unlocking new markets worldwide,” it said in a notice to the PSX.

PSX PSX notice Zarea Limited

Comments

200 characters

