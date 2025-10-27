BML 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Oct, 2025 11:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs430,362 after a decline of Rs3,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs368,966 after it lost Rs2,829.

On Saturday,the gold price per tola reached Rs433,662 after a gain of Rs1,800 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,080 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $33, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs27 to reach Rs5,097.

Meanwhile, international gold prices fell on Monday, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited major central bank meetings due later this week for monetary policy cues.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $4,082.77 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery lost 1% to $4,095.80.

The U.S. dollar rose to a more than two-week high against the yen, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

