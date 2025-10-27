Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs430,362 after a decline of Rs3,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs368,966 after it lost Rs2,829.

On Saturday,the gold price per tola reached Rs433,662 after a gain of Rs1,800 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,080 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $33, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs27 to reach Rs5,097.

Meanwhile, international gold prices fell on Monday, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited major central bank meetings due later this week for monetary policy cues.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $4,082.77 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery lost 1% to $4,095.80.

The U.S. dollar rose to a more than two-week high against the yen, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.