Gold price per tola gains Rs1,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2025 01:45pm
Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs433,662 after a gain of Rs1,800 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs371,795 after it registered an increase of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs431,862 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,113 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $18 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs57 per tola to reach Rs5,124.

