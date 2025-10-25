Gold price per tola gains Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs433,662 after a gain of Rs1,800 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs371,795 after it registered an increase of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs431,862 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,113 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $18 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs57 per tola to reach Rs5,124.