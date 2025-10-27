BML 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
BOP 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 87.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.97%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 234.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.03%)
FCCL 56.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.92%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.2%)
GCIL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.03%)
HUBC 213.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.06%)
KEL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.52%)
KOSM 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.26%)
MLCF 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
NBP 204.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.4%)
PIBTL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
POWER 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.71%)
PPL 194.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.14%)
SNGP 135.38 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.6%)
SSGC 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.27%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.35%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
BR100 17,171 Increased By 34.8 (0.2%)
BR30 54,909 Increased By 343.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 162,960 Decreased By -344.2 (-0.21%)
KSE30 49,731 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips on stronger dollar, US-China trade deal hopes

  • Spot gold was down 0.7% at $4,082.77 per ounce
Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 08:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices fell on Monday, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited major central bank meetings due later this week for monetary policy cues.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $4,082.77 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery lost 1% to $4,095.80.

The U.S. dollar rose to a more than two-week high against the yen, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

On Sunday, top Chinese and U.S. economic officials hashed out the framework of a trade deal for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to decide on later this week.

“This potential trade deal between the U.S. and China really came out of the blue and has been a positive surprise for the markets broadly. Obviously, the flip side of that is the developments have been negative for gold,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.

“A lot of the heat has come out of the market now and sentiment is neutralising. The reason gold is finding so much support is the prospect of loose fiscal and monetary policy going forward. Should that remain the case, gold’s uptrend should hold.”

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its meeting on Wednesday, a view supported by a softer-than-expected inflation report on Friday.

With that rate cut already factored in, markets are looking ahead to any forward-looking comment from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Non-yielding gold tends to benefit in a low interest rate environment.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.52% to 1,046.93 metric tons on Friday from 1,052.37 tons on Thursday.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $48.42 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,607.24 and palladium eased 0.2% to $1,426.06.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold dips on stronger dollar, US-China trade deal hopes

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

Pakistan’s Systems Limited sets sights on Europe, US for next phase of growth

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Fed will likely cut again despite economic murkiness from shutdown

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Read more stories