BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:35pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish session on Monday as investor sentiment remained cautious about the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing with a loss of over 1,100 points.

During the day, profit-taking was observed across key sectors, including energy and manufacturing, dragging the KSE-100 to an intra-day low of 161,766.61.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 162,163.81, a decline of 1,140.32 points or 0.7%.

Major contributors to the decline included PSO, LUCK, UBL, MARI, and PPL, which collectively dragged the index down by 505 points.

The MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in line with market expectations, decided on Monday to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11% on Monday.

The PSX ended the previous week on a subdued note as early optimism over easing geopolitical tensions was overshadowed by profit-taking, weak quarterly results in the banking sector, and caution ahead of the futures rollover week.

The KSE-100 lost 0.3% week-on-week, closing at 163,304 points.

Globally, Asian stocks surged and the dollar meandered on Monday as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the US buoyed risk appetite, in a strong start to a week that will be headlined by central bank meetings and megacap earnings.

Top Chinese and US economic officials hashed out on Sunday the framework of a trade deal for US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to decide on later this week in their eagerly anticipated meeting in South Korea.

A trade deal would pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls, helping soothe investor nerves that were frayed due to escalating trade tensions between the world’s top two economies.

That sent stocks sharply higher, with South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei adding more than 2% each and crossing landmarks to record highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the local currency settled at 281.01, up by Re0.01 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 1,006 million from 1,041 million recorded in the previous close. The value of shares declined to Rs34.82 billion from Rs35.02 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 164.29 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 123.43 million shares, and B.O.Punjab with 61.77 million shares.

Shares of 479 companies were traded on Monday, of which 157 registered an increase, 277 recorded a fall, and 45 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange MPC PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 closes over 1,100 points lower as SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

COAS Asim Munir meets Jordan’s King Abdullah II, discusses defence cooperation

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories