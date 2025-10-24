Markets Print 2025-10-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 23, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 164,590.41
High: 166,720.42
Low: 164,395.39
Net Change: 1,962.87
Volume (000): 485,009
Value (000): 31,257,236
Makt Cap (000) 4,874,385,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,034.84
NET CH (-) 198.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,872.17
NET CH (-) 246.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 50,525.86
NET CH (-) 1082.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,913.12
NET CH (-) 375.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,294.02
NET CH (-) 115.82
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,965.12
NET CH (-) 80.06
------------------------------------
As on: 23-October-2025
====================================
