KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 23, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 164,590.41 High: 166,720.42 Low: 164,395.39 Net Change: 1,962.87 Volume (000): 485,009 Value (000): 31,257,236 Makt Cap (000) 4,874,385,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,034.84 NET CH (-) 198.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,872.17 NET CH (-) 246.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 50,525.86 NET CH (-) 1082.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,913.12 NET CH (-) 375.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,294.02 NET CH (-) 115.82 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,965.12 NET CH (-) 80.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-October-2025 ====================================

