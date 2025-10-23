BML 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2025 01:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs433,862 after a decline of Rs3,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs371,966 after it lost Rs3,001.

On Wednesday, gold prices declined by Rs7,538 in the local market to clock in at Rs437,362 per tola.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,115 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $35, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs5,110.

Meanwhile, international gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer dollar as investors looked forward to key US inflation data due later this week for more cues on the interest rate path.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,084.29 per ounce, as of 0310 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.9% to $4,100.90 per ounce.

