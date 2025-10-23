BML 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BOP 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.16%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.91%)
DCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
DGKC 237.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.21%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.48%)
FFL 20.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.81%)
HUBC 218.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
KEL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KOSM 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
MLCF 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.12%)
NBP 212.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.14%)
PAEL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.37%)
PIAHCLA 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
PIBTL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 197.64 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.49%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
PRL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.09%)
PTC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
SNGP 129.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.96%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.19%)
TPLP 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.58%)
TRG 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,364 Decreased By -91.6 (-0.52%)
BR30 56,326 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 166,006 Decreased By -546.9 (-0.33%)
KSE30 50,632 Decreased By -271.4 (-0.53%)
Gold inches down as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data

  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,084.29 per ounce
Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 09:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer dollar as investors looked forward to key U.S. inflation data due later this week for more cues on the interest rate path.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,084.29 per ounce, as of 0310 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.9% to $4,100.90 per ounce.

The dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

“We’ve seen a correction that is normal after the recent rally in gold and there’s still some downside pressure. We expect prices to consolidate thereafter and continue its uptrend,” GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan said.

“At this moment, in the longer term we are still bullish on gold, but in the short term investors have got to be cautious because the volatility is big.”

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due on Friday after a delay due to the government shutdown, is expected to show that core inflation held at 3.1% in September.

Investors have almost fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

Gold tends to appreciate when interest rates are low as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected to reach a trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that he would raise concerns about China’s purchases of Russian oil during their meeting in South Korea next week.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing’s latest round of rare earth export restrictions.

Trump imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

Gold prices have gained about 56% this year, reaching an all-time peak of $4,381.21 on Monday, bolstered by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, rate-cut bets and sustained central bank buying.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $48.43 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.6% to $1,612.90 and palladium lost 1.1% to $1,442.70.

