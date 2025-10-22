Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs437,362 after a decline of Rs7,538 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs374,967 after it lost Rs6,463.

On Tuesday, gold prices remained stable in the local market at Rs444,900 per tola.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,150 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $85, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs151 to reach Rs5,110.

Meanwhile, international gold prices fell further on Wednesday, weighed down by signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and as investors took advantage of bullion’s recent record rally to take profits while awaiting U.S. inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $4,109.19 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. Bullion fell more than 5% on Tuesday in its steepest fall since August 2020.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.4% to $4,124.10 per ounce.