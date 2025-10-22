BML 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
BOP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.36%)
CNERGY 8.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.91 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.85%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
DGKC 240.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.11%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.75%)
HUBC 220.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
KEL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.76%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 102.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.66%)
NBP 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.64%)
PAEL 57.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.75 Increased By ▲ 8.07 (4.28%)
PREMA 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.76%)
SNGP 132.93 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.74%)
TELE 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.94%)
TPLP 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.41%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 17,560 Increased By 25.3 (0.14%)
BR30 56,674 Increased By 575.4 (1.03%)
KSE100 167,548 Increased By 200.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 51,209 Increased By 15.8 (0.03%)
Oct 22, 2025
Markets

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 12:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs437,362 after a decline of Rs7,538 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs374,967 after it lost Rs6,463.

On Tuesday, gold prices remained stable in the local market at Rs444,900 per tola.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,150 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $85, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs151 to reach Rs5,110.

Meanwhile, international gold prices fell further on Wednesday, weighed down by signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and as investors took advantage of bullion’s recent record rally to take profits while awaiting U.S. inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $4,109.19 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. Bullion fell more than 5% on Tuesday in its steepest fall since August 2020.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.4% to $4,124.10 per ounce.

