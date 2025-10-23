BML 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
Pakistan condemns Israel’s move to extend sovereignty over Occupied West Bank

BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2025 12:25pm

Pakistan strongly condemned on Thursday Israel’s attempt to extend its sovereignty over parts of the Occupied West Bank, including illegal Israeli settlements, through a draft law introduced in the legislature of the occupying power.

“These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement today.

Such provocative and unlawful measures undermine ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

Towards lasting, durable peace in ME

On Wednesday, Israel’s parliament gave preliminary approval to a bill applying Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, a move tantamount to annexation of land which Palestinians want for a state, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan called upon the international community to take urgent and decisive action to halt these illegal steps and to hold the Israeli occupying forces accountable for their continued violations of international law.

“Pakistan reiterates its commitment to working with regional and international partners to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, and to ensure peace, justice, and dignity for the Palestinians.

It also reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, including the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.’’

Israeli forces have killed at least 87 Palestinians, among them civilians, since the ceasefire began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

