Dar reviews preparations for OIC Ministerial Conference

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review preparations for the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, which will be hosted by Pakistan in early 2026.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the success of the upcoming conference & underscored the importance of advancing women’s issues within the OIC framework. He highlighted Pakistan’s proactive role in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, and underscored the need for close coordination with the OIC to achieve these shared goals.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Ministers for Law & Justice, and IT & Telecommunication; the SAPM on Foreign Affairs; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; the Secretaries of the Cabinet Division, Human Rights, and Information.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025