BML 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
BOP 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.32%)
CNERGY 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.96%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 240.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.22%)
FCCL 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
FFL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.79%)
HUBC 219.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.18%)
KEL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.59%)
MLCF 101.82 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.43%)
NBP 215.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.42%)
PAEL 56.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.80 Increased By ▲ 8.12 (4.3%)
PREMA 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 42.12 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.67%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.46%)
SSGC 40.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.02%)
TELE 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.75%)
TPLP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.14%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 17,433 Decreased By -101.4 (-0.58%)
BR30 56,298 Increased By 199.1 (0.35%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 22, 2025
Markets

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.05 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 04:18pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee registered marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.05, up by Re0.01 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The local unit closed at 281.06 on Tuesday.

Internationally, the US dollar weakened in early Asian trade on Wednesday, edging back from its highest level against the Japanese yen in a week, as a tumble in gold prices triggered a rebalancing across various safe-haven assets.

Gold fell as much as 2.9% to a low of $4,003.39 amid a broad decline in precious metals, retracing a rally that has seen the yellow metal’s biggest yearly gains in almost half a century.

The US dollar was last 0.2% weaker at 151.67 yen, after the release of data showing Japanese exports rose in September for the first time in five months.

The Japanese yen has lost 2.5% this month, its biggest monthly decline against the greenback since July, as Sanae Takaichi jostled to become Japan’s prime minister and investors anticipated expansionary fiscal policy and a testy relationship with the country’s central bank.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was last trading unchanged at 98.888, slipping 0.1% after three consecutive days of gains.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, pushed higher for a second day on Wednesday, rising by about 2%, buoyed by sanctions-related supply risks and hopes of a US-China trade deal.

Investors also digested news that the US is seeking oil for delivery to its strategic reserves.

Brent crude futures rose $1.24, or 2.0%, to $62.56 a barrel as of 0645 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.20, or 2.1%, to $58.44.

Oil had weakened to a five-month low on Monday as producers pumped more supply while trade tensions threatened to blunt demand.

