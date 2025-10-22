BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 39.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.3%)
FCCL 57.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
FFL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
GCIL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
HUBC 219.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.47%)
MLCF 101.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
NBP 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.55%)
PAEL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
PIAHCLA 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
POWER 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
PPL 187.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.72%)
PREMA 41.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PTC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.91%)
SNGP 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TREET 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.19%)
TRG 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.95%)
BR100 17,512 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 55,990 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 167,291 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 51,117 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.15%)
Oct 22, 2025
Oil maintains gains on supply risks and US plan to refill strategic reserves

  • Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.29%, to $61.50 a barrel
Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 08:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices pushed higher for a second day on Wednesday, buoyed by sanctions-related supply risks, hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and news that the U.S. is seeking oil for delivery to its strategic reserves.

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.29%, to $61.50 a barrel as of 0137 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.37%, to $57.45.

Oil has bounced off a five-month low hit on Monday that was fuelled by producers pumping more and trade tensions impacting demand.

Supply risks arose from news that a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold and supply-disruption fears fueled by Western pressure on Asian buying of Russian oil.

“Despite the overall bearish sentiment driven by an oil supply glut and weak demand, the risk of supply disruption in hotspots like Russia, Venezuela, Colombia and the Middle East remains in place and prevents oil price staying below the $60 handle,” said Mukesh Sahdev, founder and CEO of energy market consultancy XAnalysts.

Investors are also closely watching the progress of U.S.-China trade talks as officials from both countries are expected to meet this week in Malaysia.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects to work out a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he plans to meet in South Korea next week. Oil also found support on a U.S. plan to refill its strategic reserves, said ANZ research analysts in a note on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday it is looking to buy 1 million barrels of crude oil for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as it seeks to take advantage of relatively low oil prices to help replenish the stockpile.

U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks fell last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

