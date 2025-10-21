Saylani hosts ‘Coding Night’ for youth

KARACHI: Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, has urged IT-trained youth to remain loyal to their homeland and contribute to Pakistan’s economic revival.

“Never turn your back on your country. Whatever you earn, bring it back to Pakistan,” he told participants at the Saylani Coding Night held last night at Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park.

The event, organised under the Saylani Mass IT Programme, gathered around 900 young coders, who spent the entire night — from 9 pm to 9 am — working on their programming assignments.

Top performers were rewarded with prizes in US dollars: USD 500 for Artificial Intelligence, USD 300 for Web Development, and USD 200 for Web Designing.

“The purpose of giving prizes in dollars,” Maulana Bashir Farooq said, “is to symbolize that Pakistani youth now have a ladder to start earning in dollars. The harder they work, the more they can achieve.”

He proudly mentioned that a 14-year-old student trained under Saylani’s IT programme has already begun earning USD 1,600 per month (approximately Rs 450,000) through online freelancing.

“Many of our senior students are earning even more,” he added.

“Saylani has begun playing its part in national economic growth, and with God’s help, our youth will soon strengthen Pakistan’s weak economy.”

The Saylani Coding Night was also addressed by Chairman of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Junaid Naqi, leading business figures Muhammad Ali Tabba, Rehan Chaudhry, Chairman Saylani Education Board Afzal Chamria, and COO Saylani Muhammad Ghazal.

Speaking on the occasion, KATI Chairman Junaid Naqi said it was unfortunate that over 25 million children in Pakistan are still deprived of education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025