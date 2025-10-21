BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Saylani hosts ‘Coding Night’ for youth

Press Release Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

KARACHI: Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, has urged IT-trained youth to remain loyal to their homeland and contribute to Pakistan’s economic revival.

“Never turn your back on your country. Whatever you earn, bring it back to Pakistan,” he told participants at the Saylani Coding Night held last night at Zaitoon Ashraf IT Park.

The event, organised under the Saylani Mass IT Programme, gathered around 900 young coders, who spent the entire night — from 9 pm to 9 am — working on their programming assignments.

Top performers were rewarded with prizes in US dollars: USD 500 for Artificial Intelligence, USD 300 for Web Development, and USD 200 for Web Designing.

“The purpose of giving prizes in dollars,” Maulana Bashir Farooq said, “is to symbolize that Pakistani youth now have a ladder to start earning in dollars. The harder they work, the more they can achieve.”

He proudly mentioned that a 14-year-old student trained under Saylani’s IT programme has already begun earning USD 1,600 per month (approximately Rs 450,000) through online freelancing.

“Many of our senior students are earning even more,” he added.

“Saylani has begun playing its part in national economic growth, and with God’s help, our youth will soon strengthen Pakistan’s weak economy.”

The Saylani Coding Night was also addressed by Chairman of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Junaid Naqi, leading business figures Muhammad Ali Tabba, Rehan Chaudhry, Chairman Saylani Education Board Afzal Chamria, and COO Saylani Muhammad Ghazal.

Speaking on the occasion, KATI Chairman Junaid Naqi said it was unfortunate that over 25 million children in Pakistan are still deprived of education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bashir Farooq Qadri

Comments

200 characters

Saylani hosts ‘Coding Night’ for youth

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories