KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 20, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 166,242.90 High: 166,421.34 Low: 164,281.95 Net Change: 2,436.68 Volume (000): 704,435 Value (000): 36,453,615 Makt Cap (000) 4,934,314,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,198.58 NET CH (-) 4.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,183.64 NET CH (+) 69.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 51,594.85 NET CH (+) 1,492.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,937.13 NET CH (+) 206.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,195.31 NET CH (+) 172.73 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,000.37 NET CH (+) 45.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-October-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025