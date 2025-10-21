Markets Print 2025-10-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 20, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 166,242.90
High: 166,421.34
Low: 164,281.95
Net Change: 2,436.68
Volume (000): 704,435
Value (000): 36,453,615
Makt Cap (000) 4,934,314,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,198.58
NET CH (-) 4.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,183.64
NET CH (+) 69.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 51,594.85
NET CH (+) 1,492.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,937.13
NET CH (+) 206.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,195.31
NET CH (+) 172.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,000.37
NET CH (+) 45.86
------------------------------------
As on: 20-October-2025
====================================
