BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Markets

China’s yuan edges up on firmer-than-expected fix, trade optimism

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 11:57am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday, underpinned by persistently firmer-than-expected official guidance and optimism that trade tensions with Washington were easing as Beijing convenes for the plenum.

Meanwhile, China’s economic growth slowed to the weakest pace in a year in the third quarter, but many analysts expect the world’s second-largest economy remains on track to meet this year’s growth target of “around 5%.”

“At this stage, achieving the full-year growth target of 5% doesn’t appear too difficult, assuming no major geopolitical or macroeconomic shocks,” said Li Hao, research director at Cypress Investment Management.

To reach the annual growth target, China’s economy needs to expand 4.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, traders and analysts calculated.

As of 0320 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.04% higher at 7.1248 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart traded at 7.1260.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0973 per dollar, and 345 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1318.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Monday’s official midpoint continued to come in stronger than market projections, traders said, a move that investors interpreted as a policy preference for yuan stability, particularly around key political and economic events.

The elite Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party is scheduled to hold the Fourth Plenum from Monday to Thursday. It will outline the government’s economic, political and social agenda as well as its development plans for the next five years.

“Any adjustment to cyclical policy stance is anticipated to take place around the period of December’s Central Economic Work Conference, rather than immediately,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

“Should economic indicators or market sentiment deteriorate, monetary policy easing is likely to occur toward the end of the year.”

Earlier in the session, China left benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive month in October, meeting market expectations despite signs of slowing economic momentum.

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday he expects to meet this week with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia to try to forestall an escalation of US tariffs on Chinese goods that President Donald Trump said was unsustainable.

