BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rybakina dispatches Paolini to reach Ningbo final and boost WTA Finals bid

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2025 12:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NINGBO: Kazakh third seed Elena Rybakina powered past Italy’s Jasmine Paolini with a clinical 6-3 6-2 victory on Saturday to secure her place in the Ningbo Open final, keeping her hopes of qualifying for next month’s WTA Finals on track.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final on Sunday, after the Russian fourth seed beat compatriot Diana Shnaider 6-3 6-4 in the second semi-final.

Despite the loss, the WTA later confirmed Paolini’s run to the semi-final had earned her a spot in the WTA Finals alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva will battle it out for the final spot in the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which runs from Nov 1-8, with $15.5 million in total prize money up for grabs.

Rybakina broke second-seeded Paolini for a 5-3 lead in the opening set before comfortably sealing it.

The pair were locked at 2-2 in the second, but Rybakina shifted gears, breaking serve to lead 3-2 and claiming the next three games to wrap up the match in one hour and 29 minutes, during which the 26-year-old fired 10 aces and 30 winners.

“I knew the match would be very tough,” Rybakina said after reaching her second final of the year.

“Jasmine played really well this season. She’s a really tough opponent. I knew I’d need to bring my best. I’m happy I stayed focused until the end and I won it in straight sets.

“I’m very excited. I’ll try to bring my best (in the final). Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Rybakina

Comments

200 characters

Rybakina dispatches Paolini to reach Ningbo final and boost WTA Finals bid

Suparco successfully launches Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite

PM Shehbaz calls for stronger national response to fight breast cancer

PM optimistic about growth prospects

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Starc’s 176.5kph delivery stuns fans but does not break speed record

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Read more stories