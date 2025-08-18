BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.70 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.77%)
FCCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.56%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
HUBC 160.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.72%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.11%)
NBP 144.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.1%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.39%)
PRL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
TRG 57.07 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,049 Increased By 86.4 (0.58%)
BR30 42,444 Increased By 365.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 147,370 Increased By 878 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,020 Increased By 187.4 (0.42%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek downs Rybakina, faces Paolini in Cincinnati Open final

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 01:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A ruthless Iga Swiatek won 10 of the last 13 games to beat Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-3 on Sunday and reach her first Cincinnati Open final after losing in the penultimate stage of the U.S. Open tune-up event in each of the last two years.

In the other semi-final, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini was a 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 winner over unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

Third seed Swiatek had her hands full in the early stages of the 98-minute match but took advantage of a sudden dip in Rybakina’s form to win four consecutive games and wrap up the first set before easing through the second.

“That was a tough match. At the beginning the level was pretty crazy, we played so fast that sometimes we couldn’t even run to the second ball because we played so fast,” Swiatek said during her on-court interview.

“But I was there to play with intensity and good quality and I am super happy with the performance. I served much better so for sure it helped and I wouldn’t change anything.”

Ninth seed Rybakina used a cross-court forehand that caught the line for a break and then held for a 5-3 lead in the first set but a laser-focused Swiatek came back from the precipice and attacked the Kazakh’s serve to draw level at 5-5.

From there, the Wimbledon champion held serve before wrapping up the opener when she broke for a second time after a Rybakina backhand attempt came up well short.

Rybakina, who enjoyed a swift victory over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round, was broken for a third time early in the second set after a backhand error put Swiatek ahead 3-1.

Swiatek faced some push-back from Rybakina three games later but dug deep to recover from 15-40 down to protect her serve and reach 5-2 before wrapping it up on serve when Rybakina sent a forehand return long.

Six-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek, who has not lost a set in Cincinnati, will enter the final looking to improve her head-to-head record against Paolini to 6-0 in their first match since the Bad Homburg Open semi-final in June.

Paolini made a strong start but Russian Kudermetova stormed back from 5-3 down in the second to force a decider in which the Italian seventh seed went on to close it out with a love hold.

Defending champion Sinner storms into Cincinnati Open semi-finals

“I said to myself after losing the tiebreak that I have to step back on court, be in the present and don’t think about what happened,” said Paolini. “I did my best and it did not work in the second set but you have to keep going.

“And that was the key, to forget and go back and fight and stay in the present.”

Iga Swiatek Elena Rybakina Cincinnati Open final

Comments

200 characters

Swiatek downs Rybakina, faces Paolini in Cincinnati Open final

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories