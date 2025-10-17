BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-17

Wall St mixed; chipmakers rise after TSMC results

Reuters Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:02am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed on Thursday, as financial companies dragged while chip stocks extended their rally following a strong quarterly update from TSMC that reinforced investor optimism around AI.

TSMC raised its full-year revenue forecast on a bullish outlook for spending on artificial intelligence. US-listed shares of the world’s biggest producer of advanced chips fell 1.6 percent after rising more than 2 percent premarket.

Shares of some major US chipmakers also advanced, building on gains from Wednesday when ASML’s solid quarterly results and a USD40 billion data center deal by BlackRock and a Nvidia-backed group fueled optimism around AI.

Nvidia rose 1 percent, Micron Technology added 5.6 percent and Broadcom gained 1.1 percent. The S&P 500 tech sector rose 0.4 percent.

Salesforce rose 4.1 percent as it forecast revenue of more than USD60 billion for 2030, above Wall Street estimates.

“The Nasdaq is having a pretty good day, being driven higher by the semiconductors and the software side of things,” said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“There has been some concern about the potential for AI to automate software functions and so I think the market is unwinding some of those concerns today.”

The AI-driven momentum and optimism around US interest rate cuts have helped markets in recent months.

Robust earnings from major US banks also grabbed attention this week, offering fresh signs of economic resilience at a time when official macroeconomic reports remain delayed due to an ongoing government shutdown.

At 11:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.60 points, or 0.14 percent, to 46,189.71, the S&P 500 lost 6.93 points, or 0.10 percent, to 6,664.13 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.33 points, or 0.07 percent, to 22,686.41.

The S&P 500 financials index declined 1.3 percent. The S&P 500 insurance index dropped 3.3 percent to an over two-month low. Insurers Travelers and Marsh & Mclennan reported quarterly results and fell 3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, investors were awaiting developments on the US-China trade front after tensions resurfaced on Friday over China’s rare earth export curbs.

China accused the US on Thursday of stoking panic over its rare earth controls and rejected a White House call to roll back the curbs.

Top US officials on Wednesday had called the controls a threat to global supply chains, while stressing that Washington did not want to escalate the conflict.

Wall Street US stocks TSMC US stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Wall St mixed; chipmakers rise after TSMC results

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories