Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.66 per litre for next fortnight

The federal government on Wednesday reduced the price of petrol by Rs5.66 per litre for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the new price of petrol stands at Rs263.02 per litre, while the rate of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs1.39 to Rs275.41 per litre.

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs3.26 to Rs181.71 per litre, while light diesel oil will now be sold at Rs162.76 per litre for the next two weeks.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the petroleum product prices were expected to see a significant drop in the upcoming fortnightly review, effective October 16, 2025.

During the last fortnightly review, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs4.07 per litre, taking the rate to Rs268.68 per litre. It also increased the price of high-speed diesel by Rs4.04 at Rs276.81 for the next fifteen days.