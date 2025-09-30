Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.07, diesel’s by Rs4.04 per litre

The federal government announced on Tuesday an increase in the price of petrol by Rs4.07 per litre, taking the rate to Rs268.68 per litre.

It also increased the price of high-speed diesel by Rs4.04 at Rs276.81 for the next fifteen days.

The new prices will come into effect from October 1, 2025.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that a substantial increase in the prices of petroleum products was anticipated for the fortnight commencing October 1, 2025, as per a forecast by energy companies.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government increased the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and kerosene oil. The price of HSD had risen by Rs2.78 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs272.77 per litre from Rs269.99.