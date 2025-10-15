POL prices may drop significantly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani consumers may see some relief at the fuel pump, as petroleum product prices are expected to see a significant drop in the upcoming fortnightly review, effective October 16, 2025. The relief, driven by a decline in global oil prices, could be as much as Rs 6.50 per litre in the prices of some petroleum products.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is scheduled to finalise the price calculations today (Wednesday). The Ministry of Finance will officially announce the new prices on October 15, after reviewing the latest global oil market data and exchange rate trends. The revised prices will be enforced nationwide starting on October 16, 2025.

Petrol prices are expected to drop by a maximum of Rs 6.50 per litre, bringing the new price down to approximately Rs 262.18 per litre. High-Speed Diesel (HSD) may see a slight decline of Re 1.00 per litre, setting its potential new price at Rs 275.81 per litre.

Petrol price hiked by Rs4.07, HSD’s by Rs4.04

Kerosene Oil is likely to fall by Rs 2.75 per litre to Rs 182.22 per litre. Light Diesel Oil (LDO) could decrease by Rs 1.64 per litre to Rs 163.86 per litre.

Sources said the import premium currently stands at USD 6.62 per barrel for petrol and USD 3.20 for HSD.

The current price structure includes substantial levies, with a petroleum levy and carbon surcharge of Rs 80.52 per litre on petrol and Rs 79.51 on HSD. The Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) is Rs 8.69 per litre for petrol and Rs 6.19 for HSD, with no exchange rate adjustment recorded in the last review period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025