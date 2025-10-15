BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
BOP 35.32 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CPHL 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-0.86%)
FCCL 57.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FFL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.5%)
HUBC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.24%)
KEL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
MLCF 104.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.78%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (2.05%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.65%)
PIBTL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.85%)
PREMA 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.54%)
PTC 37.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.46%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 154.1 (0.89%)
BR30 55,895 Increased By 687.5 (1.25%)
KSE100 166,988 Increased By 1512.1 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,363 Increased By 328.5 (0.64%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-15

POL prices may drop significantly

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani consumers may see some relief at the fuel pump, as petroleum product prices are expected to see a significant drop in the upcoming fortnightly review, effective October 16, 2025. The relief, driven by a decline in global oil prices, could be as much as Rs 6.50 per litre in the prices of some petroleum products.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is scheduled to finalise the price calculations today (Wednesday). The Ministry of Finance will officially announce the new prices on October 15, after reviewing the latest global oil market data and exchange rate trends. The revised prices will be enforced nationwide starting on October 16, 2025.

Petrol prices are expected to drop by a maximum of Rs 6.50 per litre, bringing the new price down to approximately Rs 262.18 per litre. High-Speed Diesel (HSD) may see a slight decline of Re 1.00 per litre, setting its potential new price at Rs 275.81 per litre.

Petrol price hiked by Rs4.07, HSD’s by Rs4.04

Kerosene Oil is likely to fall by Rs 2.75 per litre to Rs 182.22 per litre. Light Diesel Oil (LDO) could decrease by Rs 1.64 per litre to Rs 163.86 per litre.

Sources said the import premium currently stands at USD 6.62 per barrel for petrol and USD 3.20 for HSD.

The current price structure includes substantial levies, with a petroleum levy and carbon surcharge of Rs 80.52 per litre on petrol and Rs 79.51 on HSD. The Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) is Rs 8.69 per litre for petrol and Rs 6.19 for HSD, with no exchange rate adjustment recorded in the last review period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

petrol OGRA Oil petrol price petroleum products HSD global oil prices POL prices diesel prices HSD prices

Comments

200 characters

POL prices may drop significantly

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories