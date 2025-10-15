BML 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
BOP 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.67%)
CNERGY 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-0.9%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
FFL 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 217.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.15%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
MLCF 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.82%)
NBP 211.50 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.65%)
PIBTL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
POWER 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.85%)
PREMA 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PRL 37.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.41%)
PTC 37.43 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.03%)
SNGP 130.20 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.05%)
SSGC 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TREET 29.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
TRG 76.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 154.1 (0.89%)
BR30 55,895 Increased By 687.5 (1.25%)
KSE100 166,987 Increased By 1510.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,382 Increased By 347.2 (0.68%)
Markets Print 2025-10-15

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2025 07:02am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (October 14, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 13-10-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,000        280        15,280        15,280          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,075        300        16,375        16,375          NIL
===========================================================================

