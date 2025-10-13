Gold in Pakistan hits record high, gains Rs5,500 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs428,200, a new all-time high, after an increase of Rs5,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs367,112 after it accumulated Rs4,715.

On Saturday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,100 to settle at Rs422,700.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $4,071 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $55 as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola clocked in at Rs5,247, a new record high, following an increase of Rs147.

Globally, gold soared to a record high on Monday, lifted by safe-haven demand amid renewed US-China trade tensions and expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, while silver also surged to an all-time high.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,044.29 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.30 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.6% to $4,062.50.