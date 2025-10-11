BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Oct, 2025 02:06pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs422,700 after an increase of Rs2,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs362,397 after it accumulated Rs1,800.

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs4,578 to settle at Rs420,600.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $4,016 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $21, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs5,100.

