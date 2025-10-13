BML 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
BOP 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.26%)
CPHL 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.3%)
DCL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.54%)
DGKC 235.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.21 (-4.15%)
FCCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-4.04%)
FFL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
GCIL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.67%)
HUBC 206.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.12%)
KEL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.24%)
NBP 197.01 Decreased By ▼ -6.43 (-3.16%)
PAEL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.16%)
PREMA 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.13%)
PRL 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
SNGP 123.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-3.1%)
SSGC 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.62%)
TELE 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.55%)
TREET 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.65%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 13, 2025
Gold hits record high as US-China trade woes escalate; silver scales all-time peak

  • Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,044.29 per ounce
Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 11:32am

Gold soared to a record high on Monday, lifted by safe-haven demand amid renewed US-China trade tensions and expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, while silver also surged to an all-time high.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,044.29 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.30 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.6% to $4,062.50.

US President Donald Trump on Friday imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese goods to the United States and announced new export controls on critical software effective November 1 in response to China’s curbs on rare earth elements and equipment, which Beijing defended on Sunday as justified while stopping short of imposing additional levies on US goods.

“It’s interesting because developments in the Middle East recently had been a diminished tailwind for the gold market, but now we’ve got this reemergence of risks due to inflamed trade tensions between the US and China,” Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Spot silver jumped 2% to a record high of $51.52/oz, driven by similar factors as gold alongside tightness in the spot market.

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that silver prices were expected to rise in the medium term due to private investment flows, but warned of heightened near-term volatility and downside risks compared to gold.

Non-yielding bullion has gained 54% year-to-date, driven by geopolitical risks, alongside strong central bank gold-buying, exchange-traded funds inflows, Fed rate cut expectations and economic uncertainties stemming from tariffs.

Markets are pricing in a near-certain chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in October followed by a similar reduction in December.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to address the NABE annual meeting on Tuesday, which may provide fresh rate cut cues.

Other Fed officials are scheduled to speak throughout the week.

Elsewhere, Trump blamed Democrats for his decision to lay off thousands of federal workers during the ongoing government shutdown, which began on October 1, and has delayed key economic data releases.

On the geopolitical front, several world leaders, including Trump, are meeting in Egypt on Monday to discuss ceasefire plans for Gaza.

Platinum, rose 2.6% to $1,628.80 and palladium gained 2.6% to $1,442.06.

