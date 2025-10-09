BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Azma slams killing of journalist in Ghotki

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has strongly condemned the brutal killing of senior journalist Tufail Rind in Ghotki.

She said that Tufail Rind, who was serving as the General Secretary of the Mirpur Mathelo Press Club, was shot dead in broad daylight — a highly tragic and condemnable incident.

Azma Bokhari stated that the journalist was targeted while he was on his way to drop children at school. Tragically, his 8-year-old niece also lost her life in the attack.

She added that just a few weeks ago, a young journalist was also murdered in Sindh, which clearly indicates that journalists are being systematically targeted in the province, she added.

The Information Minister said that the successive killings of journalists are a dangerous attempt to spread fear and intimidation. She stressed that no words are enough to condemn these incidents.

Azma Bokhari demanded that the Sindh government ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible for this tragic incident and take effective measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the journalist community.

