BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
CNERGY 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 95.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
DGKC 247.30 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.44%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.43%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (0.99%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PRL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PTC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 65.6 (0.38%)
BR30 55,698 Increased By 233.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 166,342 Increased By 168.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 51,114 Decreased By -35 (-0.07%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-08

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2025 07:56am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (October 07, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 06-10-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,500        280        15,780        15,880       -100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,611        300        16,911        17,018       -107/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton prices Cotton Spot Rates KCA spot rates

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories