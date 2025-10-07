Defence ministry seeks action against unauthorised vloggers, groups forecasting weather

The Ministry of Defence has taken notice of private vloggers, YouTubers, and weather-related social media groups that are issuing unauthorised forecasts without any scientific qualification, expertise, or training.

In a memo, the defence ministry said more than 80 private groups, vloggers, and YouTubers — including ‘Weather Walay’, ‘Pakistan Doppler’, and ‘Weather Updates PK’ — are issuing unverified forecasts and warnings through social and mainstream media, sometimes creating panic among the masses.

The defence ministry requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication to issue directions to the relevant regulatory bodies to take actions “to safeguard public safety, prevent misinformation and ensure the dissemination of reliable, science-based information in line with World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) obligations”.

The ministry stated that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is the only recognised regulatory authority. Hence, only the PMD has the authority to issue weather forecasts, alerts, or warnings, it said.

The ministry noted that the private forecasts constituted a clear violation of the standards and guidelines set by the WMO. It stressed that no private individual or entity in any country is permitted to spread rumours about the weather in this manner.

“All of the meteorological observation equipment used by these entities are not registered and calibration of these equipment as per WMO standards is not ensured. Furthermore, the weather forecasters are not trained. This misinformation undermines PMD’s authority, confuses the public, and can compromise disaster preparedness,” it said.

The defence ministry requested the information and broadcasting ministry to ensure that all licensed broadcasters and media houses should exclusively source weather-related broadcasts, warnings and advisories from the official authorised sources only.

“Promotion, dissemination or quotation of weather forecasts from unauthorised private entities or individuals may please be prohibited and the concerned departments/entities may be barred to cite or engage with unofficial and unauthorised data sources.

“Media and digital platforms may be requested to explicitly credit the PMD as the official source when disseminating any weather or climate information derived from PMD sources,” it said.

The PMD, it said, functions as an attached department of the Ministry of Defence and is entrusted with the responsibility of delivering comprehensive meteorological and seismological services across the country. Its core functions include weather forecasting, issuing meteorological warnings and alerts, monitoring cyclonic activity, and providing early warnings for tsunami.

These forecasts serve a wide range of sectors ensuring public safety, supporting agriculture and tourism, and facilitating the secure navigation of ships, water vessels, and aircraft.