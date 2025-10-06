Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed new peaks on Monday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs415,278 after a single-day rise of Rs5,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs356,033 after it registered an increase of Rs4,629, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs409,878 after a gain of Rs2,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,940 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $54 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs53 per tola to reach Rs4,949.

Moreover, international gold surged past the $3,900-an-ounce level for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand following a fall in the yen and a US government shutdown, while growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts also lent support.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $3,922.28 per ounce by 0208 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,924.39 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 1% to $3,947.30.