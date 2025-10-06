BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Markets

Gold sails past $3,900/oz for first time on safe-haven bids

  • Spot gold was up 0.9% at $3,922.28 per ounce
Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 11:11am

Gold surged past the $3,900-an-ounce level for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand following a fall in the yen and a US government shutdown, while growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts also lent support.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $3,922.28 per ounce by 0208 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,924.39 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 1% to $3,947.30.

“Yen weakness on the back of the Japanese LDP elections has left investors with one less safe-haven asset to go to, and gold was able to capitalise,” said KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer.

“The enduring US government shutdown means that a cloud of uncertainty still hangs over the US economy and the potential size of any GDP impact.”

Gold is a go-to asset for investors under these circumstances, particularly with the Fed expected to cut rates further this month, Waterer said.

The yen tumbled against the US dollar by the most in five months after fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi was elected to lead the ruling party and become the next prime minister.

The Trump administration will start mass layoffs of federal workers if US President Donald Trump decides negotiations with congressional Democrats to end a partial government shutdown are “absolutely going nowhere,” a senior White House official said on Sunday.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran pressed for an aggressive rate cut trajectory again on Friday, citing the impact of Trump administration’s economic policies.

Gold has climbed 49% so far this year after a 27% rise in 2024, helped by strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed exchange-traded funds, a weaker dollar and growing interest from retail investors seeking a hedge amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions.

The rally found fresh support last month after the Fed cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it would steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of the year.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors are pricing in additional 25-basis-point cuts in both October and December, with probabilities of 95% and 83%, respectively.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low interest rate environment and during economic uncertainties.

Spot gold broke the $3,000-per-ounce level for the first time in March and $3,700 in mid-September.

Many brokerages have turned bullish on the rally. Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 0.8% to $48.33 per ounce, platinum rose 1.1% to $1,621.90 and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,270.25.

