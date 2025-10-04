Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs409,878 after a gain of Rs2,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs351,404 after it accumulated Rs1,801.

On Friday, gold price per tola was sold at Rs407,778 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,886 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $21, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs57 to reach Rs4,896.