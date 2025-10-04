BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs409,878 after a gain of Rs2,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs351,404 after it accumulated Rs1,801.

On Friday, gold price per tola was sold at Rs407,778 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,886 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $21, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs57 to reach Rs4,896.

