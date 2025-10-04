Sugar import to harm industry, farmers: PSMA

LAHORE: Reacting to the government’s decision of capping sugar imports at 0.3 million metric tons (MMT), the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has strongly opposed the move, warning that it would harm both farmers and the domestic sugar industry.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a PSMA spokesman said the industry had repeatedly cautioned the government against importing sugar despite sufficient stocks already available in the country. He noted that as of November 18, 2025, local stocks were more than adequate, yet the government continued with its plan to import 0.3 MMT.

TCP buys 100,000 MT of sugar, tenders again for 100,000 tons

“The sugar industry has been highlighting from the outset that such imports, when the country already has abundant stocks, will destroy farmers and push the industry deeper into financial crisis,” the spokesman said.

Highlighting challenges faced by growers, he added that floodwaters were still standing in fields, delaying sugarcane harvesting. “Until the water recedes, harvesting is impossible, and the government must recognise the gravity of the situation,” he remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025