Markets Print 2025-10-01

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (September 30, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 29-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,600        280        15,880        15,880          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,718        300        17,018        17,018          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

