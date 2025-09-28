Spot rate firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 16,000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,900 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,750 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 400 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur, 600 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 2200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 200 bales of Dherki, 400 bales of Fort Abbas, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund and 1000 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

