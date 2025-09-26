MoU signed between HR dept, QSF

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh has signed an MoU with the Quaidians Sindh Forum (QSF) during the “QSF Alumni & Human Awareness session in Hyderabad, where the Director Human Rights Department Agha Fakhur Hussain participated as a Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Agha Fakhur Hussain highlighted Hyderabad’s importance as the Department’s first regional office, which is being developed into a model divisional office with expanded facilities to strengthen human rights outreach. The partnership with QSF will focus on awareness campaigns, youth engagement, research, and advocacy, ensuring Hyderabad becomes a model centre for human rights protection and collaboration in Sindh.

