Markets Print 2025-09-26

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 25, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 24-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,500        280        15,780        15,780          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,611        300        16,911        16,911          NIL
===========================================================================

Cotton spot rates

