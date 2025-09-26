Regulatory oversight: PSX, SECP sign MoU

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance regulatory oversight of the capital markets.

The agreement, inked at a ceremony held at the PSX grants the SECP direct access to PSX’s new surveillance system, enabling the regulator to conduct real-time and more efficient monitoring of trading activity.

According to PSX, the advanced system, procured from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange as part of the new trading system, was launched in May 2023 to bring the exchange’s technological capabilities in line with leading international markets. It allows for faster and smarter detection of unusual market movements, ensuring transparency and fairness in securities trading.

The MoU represents a step forward in strengthening regulatory coordination between the two institutions. Both PSX and SECP officials acknowledged the role of Shenzhen Stock Exchange in supporting the development and implementation of the surveillance framework.

