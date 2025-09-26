Markets Print 2025-09-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 25, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 159,280.09
High: 159,537.6
Low: 158,297.43
Net Change: 1,043.41
Volume (000): 880,273
Value (000): 37,506,251
Makt Cap (000) 4,714,011,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,138.63
NET CH (-) 79.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,479.35
NET CH (-) 84.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,350.51
NET CH (+) 368.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,159.51
NET CH (+) 1363.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,239.54
NET CH (+) 59.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,623.49
NET CH (-) 3.18
------------------------------------
As on: 25-September-2025
====================================
