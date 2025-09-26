KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 25, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 159,280.09 High: 159,537.6 Low: 158,297.43 Net Change: 1,043.41 Volume (000): 880,273 Value (000): 37,506,251 Makt Cap (000) 4,714,011,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,138.63 NET CH (-) 79.00 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,479.35 NET CH (-) 84.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,350.51 NET CH (+) 368.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,159.51 NET CH (+) 1363.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,239.54 NET CH (+) 59.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,623.49 NET CH (-) 3.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-September-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025