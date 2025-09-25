BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BOP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.26%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.99%)
CPHL 102.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.06%)
DCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 254.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.08%)
FCCL 59.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.86%)
FFL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.72%)
GCIL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
HUBC 222.47 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.14%)
KEL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.17 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
PIBTL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
POWER 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.78%)
PPL 201.75 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.61%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.29%)
PTC 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
SNGP 136.87 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TREET 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,487 Increased By 133.4 (0.82%)
BR30 54,426 Increased By 1004.4 (1.88%)
KSE100 159,124 Increased By 887.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,572 Increased By 336.6 (0.7%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

  • Brent futures slipped 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.12 a barrel
Reuters Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 01:27pm

Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Thursday, retreating from the previous session’s seven-week high, as investors took money off the table in anticipation of slower winter demand and the return of Kurdish supplies.

Brent futures slipped 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.12 a barrel by 0637 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.77 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained 2.5% on Wednesday to stand at their highest since August 1, driven by a surprise drop in US weekly crude inventories and concerns that Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure could disrupt supplies.

“Oil prices are hovering above our expectations,” said Suvro Sarkar, the energy sector team lead at DBS Bank.

“We would expect profit-taking to emerge at current levels and oil prices to slowly moderate hereon as we enter the slower winter demand season.” Bearish expectations on supply fundamentals, with more oil expected soon from Iraq and Kurdistan, weighed further.

“The return of Kurdish supplies adds back fears of an oversupply narrative, propelling a pullback in prices that hover near a seven-week high,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Oil flows from Iraqi Kurdistan were expected to restart in days, after eight oil firms struck a deal on Wednesday with Iraq’s federal and Kurdish regional government to resume exports.

While some market concerns remained on Russian supply disruptions, Haitong Securities said in a report another key factor behind oil’s resilience was the lack of significant downward pressure from supply–demand fundamentals in recent weeks.

As the peak demand season gradually ends, prices have yet to reflect expectations of mounting oversupply pressures, it added.

Underscoring investor cautiousness on demand, J.P. Morgan analysts said on Wednesday that US air passenger throughput for September indicated only a modest annual increase of 0.2%, a notable slowdown from robust growth of 1% in each of the two prior months.

“Likewise, US gasoline demand has started to pull back, mirroring the broader moderation in travel trends,” the analysts said in a report.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

ECC approves commercial import of used vehicles

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Buying spree lifts PSX amid optimism on circular debt measures

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Read more stories