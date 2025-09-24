BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
Bumrah unlikely to be rested as India balance Asia Cup with West Indies Test prep

  • "There's going to be days where he doesn't get wickets and he's going to go for runs," Dutchman Ten Doeschate said
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 11:23am

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be rested for the remainder of the Asia Cup despite a two-match home Test series against the West Indies starting early next month.

Bumrah’s workload has been managed this year due to back problems and the 31-year-old featured in only three of the five Tests during India’s tied 2-2 series in England.

India, the defending champions at the Twenty20 tournament, will face Sri Lanka on Friday and are likely to be in Sunday’s final before they shift focus to two Tests against the West Indies, beginning on October 2.

“I’d say it’s unlikely that he’ll get a rest,” Ten Doeschate said ahead of Wednesday’s Super Four match against Bangladesh in Dubai.

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

“Also bearing in mind we have a Test match starting (next) Thursday.

So it’s actually quite good preparation in terms of workload management.

“So if we have the luxury to have that option (of resting Bumrah) in the last game, we can look at it. But I’d say we’re going to pick our best team for every game. He obviously fits into that picture.”

Bumrah has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.36 in the Asia Cup, and endured a challenging outing against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, conceding 45 runs without taking a wicket in India’s victory.

“There’s going to be days where he doesn’t get wickets and he’s going to go for runs,” Dutchman Ten Doeschate said.

“But in terms of how we set up the team, obviously with two seamers and going spin-heavy, we feel at the moment that’s the best job.”

The assistant coach said Bumrah was handling a hefty workload.

“You don’t see many bowlers in this format bowling all three overs in the powerplay. So it’s quite strenuous as well,” he added.

“But we feel it’s the right amount of work going into the Test match and obviously the importance of this competition as well.

West Indies Asia Cup T20 Asia Cup T20 Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup boycott Ryan ten Doeschate

