Sports

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

  • Cricket matches keep happening, but world will remember 6/0, says defence minister
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 01:44pm

Pacer Haris Rauf’s Rafale downing gesture has sparked outrage across Indian fans, after he was booed by spectators at the boundary during the Asia Cup Super Four clash between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Videos and pictures of Haris making the Rafale-hunting gesture are doing the rounds on social media, with Pakistani fans hailing him and Indian fans mocking him. This comes despite the fact that it was the Indian team that first brought politics into the Asia Cup by refusing to shake hands and by paying tribute to the Indian armed forces after winning the group-stage match against the Green Shirts.

Commenting on the fast bowler’s gesture, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said: “Haris Rauf is treating them right. Keep it up. Cricket matches keep happening, but 6/0 will not be forgotten by India until the Judgement Day, and the world will remember it too.”

Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal sparks outcry from Pakistan cricketers

The politically charged game was played against the backdrop of lingering tensions between the two nations in the wake of their military conflict in May, during which the Pakistan Air Force shot down India’s six fighter jets including Rafale.

The rivals came into the contest of the regional tournament with tensions high after India angered Pakistan by refusing to shake hands when the pair met in the group stage. There were no handshakes between the players once again in the Super Four fixture.

Tempers flared on the field when Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi exchanged simmering glances after the batter hit the pace bowler for a boundary. Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s gun-firing celebration after scoring half-century also ignited social media debate.

At one stage, Abhishek Sharma and Haris Rauf also had a lively exchange, in the game that the Men in Blue won against the Green Shirts by six wickets.

‘Cheap theatrics won’t heal war wounds’: Pakistan lambasts Indian cricketers for politicising sports

Because of fraught political ties, nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan only meet at neutral venues during multi-team tournaments.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other teams in the Super Four. The top two will move into the final on September 28.

