BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep final hopes alive

BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 11:45pm

Hussain Talat starred for Pakistan as they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to stay in contention for a place in the Asia Cup final.

Chasing 134, Pakistan got off to a flying start through Sahibzada Farhan’s quick 24 off 15 balls. But Sri Lanka struck back in the sixth over with two wickets in quick succession, and Wanindu Hasaranga tightened the screws further with a brilliant catch followed by two key breakthroughs.

At 57-4, Pakistan were in trouble, but Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat steadied the innings with a crucial stand. Both took time to settle, but Nawaz eventually broke free, finishing unbeaten on 38 from 24 balls, while Talat added 32 not out to guide Pakistan to 138-5 in 18 overs.

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

Sri Lanka earlier posted 133-8, with Kamindu Mendis anchoring the innings with 50 off 44 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers ensured the target remained manageable, as Shaheen Shah Afridi led with 3-28, while Hussain Talat (2-18) and Abrar Ahmed (1-8) provided vital support.

The victory, though nervy at times, keeps Pakistan in contention for a place in the final, with Nawaz and Talat’s calm partnership proving decisive in a tense chase.

Asia Cup T20 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Super Four fixtures

Comments

200 characters

Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep final hopes alive

After years of progress, Pakistan sees poverty rise again as World Bank urges people‑centred reforms

PM Shehbaz attends UNGA session to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

Pakistan seeks stronger trade, tourism cooperation with Austria: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 Index ekes out gain of nearly 400 points after volatile trading

Pakistani rupee sees 33rd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan to introduce reforms on venture capital, forex, double taxation: Haroon Akhtar

Importers decry ‘propaganda’ against five-year-old used car imports

Pakistan seeks deeper trade and investment linkages with Hungary: Dar

Pakistan ‘can generate’ 40-75mn tons of carbon credits annually worth $400mn-2.25bn: report

IT sector to be ‘core element’ under KSA-Pakistan agreement: Shaza Fatima

Read more stories