Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep final hopes alive

Hussain Talat starred for Pakistan as they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to stay in contention for a place in the Asia Cup final.

Chasing 134, Pakistan got off to a flying start through Sahibzada Farhan’s quick 24 off 15 balls. But Sri Lanka struck back in the sixth over with two wickets in quick succession, and Wanindu Hasaranga tightened the screws further with a brilliant catch followed by two key breakthroughs.

At 57-4, Pakistan were in trouble, but Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat steadied the innings with a crucial stand. Both took time to settle, but Nawaz eventually broke free, finishing unbeaten on 38 from 24 balls, while Talat added 32 not out to guide Pakistan to 138-5 in 18 overs.

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

Sri Lanka earlier posted 133-8, with Kamindu Mendis anchoring the innings with 50 off 44 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers ensured the target remained manageable, as Shaheen Shah Afridi led with 3-28, while Hussain Talat (2-18) and Abrar Ahmed (1-8) provided vital support.

The victory, though nervy at times, keeps Pakistan in contention for a place in the final, with Nawaz and Talat’s calm partnership proving decisive in a tense chase.