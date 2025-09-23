BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Drone sightings disrupt flights at Copenhagen, Oslo airports

  • "The drones have disappeared and we have not taken any of them," he added
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 08:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in the Nordic region, said it reopened early on Tuesday after drone sightings halted all take-offs and landings for nearly four hours, with Norway’s Oslo Airport also re-opened after it had shut its airspace over a drone.

“The police have launched an intensive investigation to determine what kind of drones these are,” Copenhagen Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen told reporters.

“The drones have disappeared and we have not taken any of them,” he added.

Hansen said authorities in Denmark and Norway would cooperate to determine whether there was a link between the two incidents.

The airspace at Oslo airport in Norway was reopened by 3:22 a.m. (0122 GMT), a spokesperson for Norwegian airport operator Avinor said in a statement.

It had been shut since midnight (2200 GMT) due to a drone observation, with all flights diverted to the nearest airport.

Danish police said earlier on Monday that two or three large drones had been seen flying near Copenhagen’s airport, closing it to all traffic.

The airport halted operations at 8:26 p.m. (1826 GMT) on Monday, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar.

Around 50 flights were diverted to alternate airports, FlightRadar said on X.

After it reopened, Copenhagen Airport said on X that delays and some cancelled departures would persist and urged passengers to check with their airlines.

The airport shutdowns came after a string of disruptions at European airports in recent days.

A cyberattack last Friday knocked out check-in and boarding systems supplied by Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX, affecting operations at London’s Heathrow and the Berlin and Brussels airports.

Over the weekend and into Monday, the fallout continued to snarl travel across the region.

Poland calls emergency UN meeting over drone raid blamed on Russia

In 2018, drone sightings over the runway at Gatwick near London stranded tens of thousands of passengers and disrupted hundreds of flights at the height of the holiday season.

Norway Copenhagen Airport Drone sightings Copenhagen Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen Norway’s Oslo Airport

Comments

200 characters

Drone sightings disrupt flights at Copenhagen, Oslo airports

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil little changed as traders assess supply risks

Trump to meet officials from Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Read more stories