Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2025 11:13am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 281.28, a gain of Re0.18 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee extended its upward momentum, recording a marginal gain against the dollar, appreciating by Re0.09 or 0.03% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.46, against 281.55 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Monday as traders looked ahead to a slew of speeches from Federal Reserve officials throughout the week that could provide further clues on the US rate outlook, after the central bank resumed its easing cycle last week.

Currency moves in the early Asia session were more subdued after a volatile ride last week following a raft of rate decisions, including those of the Fed, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The yen was last 0.16% lower at 148.22 per dollar, paring its gains from Friday after a hawkish shift in the BOJ’s rhetoric raised the prospect of a near-term rate hike.

Sterling, meanwhile, fell to a two-week low of $1.3458, pressured by domestic headwinds after a surge in UK public borrowing and a BoE rate decision that laid bare the challenge for policymakers in balancing growth and inflation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched up on Monday, supported by geopolitical tension in Europe and the Middle East, although the prospect of more oil supply and concern about the impact of trade tariffs on global fuel demand weighed.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.42%, to $66.96 a barrel by 0118 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $62.88 a barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.32%.

This is an intra-day update

