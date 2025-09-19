BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Pakistani rupee registers 31st consecutive gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.46 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 03:42pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating marginally in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.46, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 31st consecutive gain against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 281.47.

Globally, the US dollar held largely steady in early Asian trading on Friday as investors looked to fresh catalysts after the Federal Reserve’s meeting, with the greenback inching higher against the yen ahead of a policy decision from the Bank of Japan.

The dollar index tacked on 0.1%, recovering slightly from a three-and-a-half-year low on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points but signalled it was in no hurry to reduce borrowing costs quickly in the coming months.

The US currency remains on course for its third straight weekly loss.

Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.1% at 148.085 yen after data earlier showed core consumer prices in Japan rose at their slowest pace in nine months.

The inflation report will be one of the factors the Bank of Japan will consider when it decides policy later in the day, with markets widely expecting it to keep interest rates steady at 0.5%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday as worries about fuel demand in the United States outweighed expectations that the year’s first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve would spur greater consumption.

Brent crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $67.27 a barrel by 0656 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 19 cents, also 0.3%, at $63.38.

But both benchmarks were still on track to end higher for a second straight week.

