Print 2025-09-22

CM congratulates Bilawal on his 37th birthday

Press Release Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: On the occasion of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s 37th birthday, the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated the people of Sindh and praised Bilawal as the true voice of the nation, a guarantor of democracy, and a symbol of hope for a prosperous Pakistan.

He said the Nishan-e-Imtiaz recently conferred on the Chairman was recognition of his political struggle and services to the country.

Shah lauded Bilawal’s efforts for women’s rights, education, health, and economic empowerment, adding that he had successfully exposed Indian aggression at the international level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

