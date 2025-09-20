Minister, UNESCO rep discuss flood management collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Mueen Watto, held a meeting on Friday with Fuad Pashayev, UNESCO Representative in Pakistan, to explore avenues of collaboration in flood management, water governance, and sustainable water resource management.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), operating under the Ministry of Water Resources, will work closely with UNESCO to promote the integration of scientific tools and research-based insights for informed decision-making aimed at enhancing water security in the country.

The collaboration will also focus on capacity building for key stakeholders, including end-users, to support sustainable water resource management across all water use sectors.

A significant point of discussion was the preservation of the traditional Karez system, a vital part of Pakistan’s cultural and water heritage. The Federal Minister sought UNESCO’s technical advice on the development of artificial lakes to harvest and reuse rainwater for agricultural purposes, thereby improving water security and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working in close coordination to address water-related challenges, build resilience against floods, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The UNESCO representative also expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives caused by recent floods across Pakistan this year.

