Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army Spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said Indian military officers and illegal Afghans were found to be involved in terrorism inside Pakistan.

In an interview to a German media house, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Chaudhry said that illegal Afghan residents were involved in terrorism and heinous crimes in the country, Aaj News reported.

He also said after hosting millions of Afghan refugees for 40 years, Pakistan had taken systematic measures for their honourable return, as the main reasons for Afghan refugees seeking refuge were foreign intervention and civil war, but those reasons no longer exist.

The DG ISPR emphasised the deadline for the evacuation of Afghan refugees has been extended several times.

Not only illegal Afghans are involved in terrorism on the Pakistani soil, he said India is also involved in state-sponsored terrorist acts in the country.

“Authentic evidence of the involvement of serving officers of the Indian Army in terrorist acts in Pakistan have come to light. Pakistan has presented evidence of Indian terrorism before the world community several times,” he stated.

The Pakistan army spokesperson also said that the violent incidents in India were the result of the Indian government’s increasingly extremist policies. “India presents its internal problems as external and external problems as internal problems,” he maintained.

On the Kashmir dispute, he said the international community should play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to the German media outlet, he stressed that Indian state institutions, including the army, were under the influence of extremist political ideologies.

Lt Gen Chaudhry condemned the non-state actors for carrying out attacks inside the country.

“The Pakistani state rejects all non-state actors without distinction. There is no place for any army or armed group in Pakistan,” he said, adding no group or person other than the state has the authority to declare jihad.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan played the role of a frontline state in the war against terrorism, Pakistan had made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and that American weapons left in Afghanistan after the American withdrawal were being used in terrorism, he added.

The spokesperson further said the United States has also expressed concern about the use of its weapon in terrorist acts.

During the Pakistan-India tension and the war earlier this year, he said, US President Trump’s leadership role as a strategic leader came to the fore.

He also clarified that Pakistan also has constructive and strategic relations with its brotherly country China.